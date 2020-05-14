Andhra Cong leaders protest against hike in power tariff

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Tulasi Reddy along with other party leaders on Thursday held a protest at his house in Vempalle village under Kadapa against the increase in power tariff.

Seeking power tariff waiver, Reddy, while speaking on the occasion, said: "All sections of the society are crumbling financially due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the corona pandemic."

"During this time, the amount of current electricity bills, due to an increase in power tariff by the state government, has seen an increase of 10 times in the electricity bill. So, current bill amount should be waived off," he said.

Taking on the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress leader said the current dispensation has done nothing but "increased rates."

"What Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government has done in this one year of being in power is nothing but increased the rate of commodities. Liquor rates have been increased three times, and sand rate two times. The cost of cement has also been increased. Now the power tariff has been increased," said Reddy.

The working APCC president said that the people of the State are not happy with the increase in power tariffs and they would "give a shock in the upcoming elections." (ANI)

