Andhra: Cotton farmers protest at Nandigama market yard

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Cotton farmers held protest at Nandigama market yard on Wednesday alleging that the market yard officials have stopped procuring cotton.

The farmers lamented their plight and said that "how can the officials stop purchasing cotton without giving any prior intimation".

The farmers protest on the road resulted in a huge traffic jam in the area. The farmers appealed to the market yard officials to purchase the cotton and help them. (ANI)

