Andhra couple dies by suicide due to loan pressure, CM directs to take strict action against money-lending apps

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take stringent action against online money-lending apps for harassment and blackmailing users.

Earlier on Wednesday, a couple from Rajahmundry in the East Godavari district died by suicide due to harassment by agents of a loan app.



Reddy directed East Godavari district collector Madhavi Latha to hand over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the children of the victim.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take stringent action against online money lending apps for the harassment and blackmailing at the hands of online money lending apps which are the cause of deaths," said the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

It was reported that the couple, Durgarao and Ramya Lakshmi, had taken loans from different loan apps. As they could not repay the amount, the loan agents started threatening them by saying that they would share their inappropriate photos on social media. (ANI)

