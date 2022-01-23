Andhra Deputy CM, MLAs conspired Atmakur communal violence, alleges BJP

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Bhasha and other leaders of the ruling YSRCP in the state conspired the Atmakur communal clashes.

There were clashes between two communities over the construction of a place of worship at Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district earlier this month.

The BJP leader also slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he indulges in "appeasement politics" to woo the voters of the minorities.



"Atmakur incident was a pre-planned ride. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be aware of the developments. The people of Andhra Pradesh are unhappy with you. These appeasement politics, only for minority voters. Stop this nonsense. Stop this injustice. Your MLA, Silpa Chakrapani Reddy is a conspirer. Your deputy CM Amzad Bhasha is a conspirer. Your Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan is also a conspirer. Just to appease the minority vote bank in Rayalaseema and across the State... the YSRCP was doing it," the BJP leader alleged while addressing a public meeting in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

He further alleged that a false case was filed against BJP leader Srikanth Reddy.

"We are not going to leave this topic, unless all the false cases on Srikanth Reddy are withdrawn. I have said already that BJP is on fire. Don't play with fire Jagan Reddy. Not safe. Will be reduced to ashes," the BJP leader said.

On the silence of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the Atmakur violence, the BJP leader alleged that they are also adopting "appeasing politics." (ANI)

