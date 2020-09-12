Andhra DGP announces security measures at places of worship across the state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has issued orders to the SPs of all districts to check and verify the security measures at all temples and places of worship across the state.

This comes in the backdrop of Antarvedi Chariot burning case that has caused an upheaval in the state.

"It is very unfortunate that the chariot of the Antarvedi Temple is gutted in fire. Such an incident should not happen. It is a sensitive matter connected with the sentiments of people belonging to different sections of society. Taking advantage of that incident, some miscreants are trying to create rifts between religions and to hamper the law and order situation in the state. The police department will not spare such acts, and will take stern action on those persons," AP DGP statement reads.



DGP Sawang said that the organizers of places of worship should fix lights and CCTV cameras so that the temples and places of worship will be clearly visible.

"Further, fire fighting equipment should be maintained; fire and electricity audit should be conducted for temples; security should be continuously monitored; patrolling should be strengthened. All measures should be taken to see that general public should not believe in rumours on social media and rather maintain communal harmony," the statement further reads.

He further said that all the SPs are alerted to take measures so that all temples and places of worship be geo-tagged, and they should be continuously monitored. (ANI)

