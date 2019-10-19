Andhra DGP rejects Chandrababu Naidu's allegations over law and order

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Saturday rejected allegations made by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that 'police raj' is prevailing in the state.

He also rubbished opposition TDP's allegations that Andhra Pradesh Police is turning a blind eye on the acts of ruling YSRCP leaders and party workers. Dubbing the claims as 'political rhetoric', the top cop said that law and order in the state is under control.

"The law and order in the state is absolutely under control. These allegations are just political rhetoric," Sawang told reporters at a press conference at the Andhra Pradesh Police headquarters in Mangalagiri in the Amaravati Capital Region.

The TDP has been making accusations that the state police have become pawns in the hands of ruling YSRCP.

Naidu has alleged that the police was acting at the behest of the state government and the DGP is not giving appointments to TDP leaders.

Reacting to the same, Sawang said he was not available only one time.

The press conference was held on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Week' being observed from October 15 to 21.

The DGP said that 1,81,315 students attended the open house programmes. He also said that blood donation camps were organised and 10,513 people, including police, came forward and donated blood.

Sawang said that the weekly-off system has benefitted 62,000 police families.

"A special app for police weekly offs will soon be introduced. Under the Police Insurance Scheme, Rs 40 lakh is being given to the police who have made the supreme sacrifice while on duty," he added.

"This is the biggest insurance scheme for the police force all over India. Home guards' daily allowance has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 710," the top cop further said. (ANI)

