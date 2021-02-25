Andhra DGP supervises COVID-19 vaccination drive for state police

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy General of Police Gautam Sawang on Wednesday supervised the COVID-19 vaccination programme for police personnel at his office here.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the Andhra Pradesh police personnel was launched in the state today.

The Andhra Pradesh police had voluntarily postponed the COVID-19 vaccination in view of the gram panchayat elections in the state.



The gram panchayat elections in the state were concluded on February 21.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 1,21,65,598 healthcare workers and other frontline workers have been vaccinated till now.

"8,81,666 people have been recovered from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh till now. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 575 whereas 7,168 people have succumbed to the virus," the ministry informed. (ANI)

