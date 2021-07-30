Andhra Disaster Response Force showcases skills on rescuing people

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) teams on Friday demonstrated their skills on rescuing people at Punnami Ghat on river Krishna.



The SDRF teams demonstrated their skills with using Power Boats, Inflatable Rescue Boats on the Krishna River.

Madireddy Pratap Reddy, Director-General, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire Services participated in the drill.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang, APSDRF additional DGP Sankhabrata Bagchi, Vijayawada city Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, senior Police officials, and other police participated in the program. (ANI)

