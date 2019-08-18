A grab from the viral video of doctor Suryanaryana.
Andhra doctor asked for explanation over I-Day dance on 'inappropriate' song

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:05 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A doctor working at a government-run hospital in Visakhapatnam was asked for an explanation by authorities of the facility after a video of him dancing on their Independence Day function went viral.
57-year-old doctor Suryanaryana, who works at King George Hospital (KGH), performed on a couple of patriotic songs after which a popular track of Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, one of the dermatologist's favourite, was played at the event organized for 15 August.
An ardent fan of Rao, the doctor danced enthusiastically and was also joined by another staff member. Later, a video of the performance was also shared widely on social media.
The dance on Rao's song 'Nenu Puttanu', however, did not go down well with certain authorities who objected to the performance citing the video of the song which shows actor's enjoying alcohol. They deemed the song as "inappropriate" for the Independence Day celebrations.
As a result, the KGH Superintendent had asked Suryanaryana to explain about the matter.
"Unfortunately they performed on an inappropriate song on the occasion of Independence Day. Few people objected to the song on that occasion. I called him and asked an explanation," said the superintendent.
The dermatologist explained that he danced to the song after the flag hoisting ceremony and performed as students insisted him to do so, the superintendent informed. (ANI)

