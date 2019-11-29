Representative Image
Representative Image

Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate assets case

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:14 IST

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.
"ED has issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 attaching movable and immovable properties totalling Rs 1.08 crore belonging to Ganta Suseela, the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and her children namely Bandela Sandeep, son of Suseela and Vutukuru Priyanka, daughter," the ED said in a statement.
The attached assets include six plots of land situated at various places in Nellore District, two apartments -- one each in Nellore and Bangalore, three individual house properties -- two in Nellore and one in Bangalore and one car.
Investigations under PMLA were initiated on the basis of FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nellore Range, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against Ganta Suseela by ACB before the Special Court for SPE and ACB cases, Nellore.
Probe under PMLA revealed that accused Ganta Suseela had indulged in corruption while holding public offices and amassed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income including income of her family members.
It was established that these 12 immovable and movable assets were illegally acquired from the proceeds of crime generated through criminal misconduct and corrupt practices as a public servant and accordingly the same have been attached under PMLA.
Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:28 IST

Man torches train coach after being denied ID card, arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:10 IST

BHU's Firoz Khan to appear for interview to teach at varsity's...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Firoz Khan, who was facing protests for being appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will appear for an interview on Friday to teach at the varsity's Ayurveda Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:44 IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: Four organisations campaigning for justice...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 35th anniversary of infamous 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident, four organisations campaigning for justice charged the central and the state government of continued collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team for bilateral...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kalia Pradhan, a native of Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal at Kanpur and Dehradun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:49 IST

Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:30 IST

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Governor SP Malik on Thursday said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:25 IST

Kerala Judicial Officers Association seeks HC interference...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kerala Judicial Officers Association on Thursday gave a letter to Kerala High Court, seeking its interference and requesting appropriate action against some of the office-bearers and members of Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, who staged a protest

Read More
iocl