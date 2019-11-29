Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate assets case

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

"ED has issued a Provisional Attachment Order under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 attaching movable and immovable properties totalling Rs 1.08 crore belonging to Ganta Suseela, the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and her children namely Bandela Sandeep, son of Suseela and Vutukuru Priyanka, daughter," the ED said in a statement.

The attached assets include six plots of land situated at various places in Nellore District, two apartments -- one each in Nellore and Bangalore, three individual house properties -- two in Nellore and one in Bangalore and one car.

Investigations under PMLA were initiated on the basis of FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nellore Range, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against Ganta Suseela by ACB before the Special Court for SPE and ACB cases, Nellore.

Probe under PMLA revealed that accused Ganta Suseela had indulged in corruption while holding public offices and amassed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income including income of her family members.

It was established that these 12 immovable and movable assets were illegally acquired from the proceeds of crime generated through criminal misconduct and corrupt practices as a public servant and accordingly the same have been attached under PMLA.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

