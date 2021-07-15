Andhra education min says decision to rename 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademy' taken to further expand Telugu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition for criticising the state government's decision to merge Sanskrit language in the 'Telugu Akademy' and renaming it into 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademy'.

The Minister clarified that the decision was taken after discussions in the Cabinet to further expand the Telugu language.

During a press conference over the issue, Suresh said, "The state government have changed Telugu Akademy to Telugu and Sanskrit Akademy with a sole aim to develop Sanskrit and to highlight the Telugu language."

The state Education Minister said, "The previous government had weakened the academy. The TDP government during its regime did not bother about assets and maintenance of the 'Telugu Akademy'. Now, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Reddy has taken special care to bring the previous glory of the 'Telugu Akademy'."

"The present government has filed a case and has demanded that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana government must share the properties of the academy in 52:48 ratio," he said. (ANI)