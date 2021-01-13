Andhra Endowments Minister celebrates Bhogi with family

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao celebrated Bhogi festival with his family members at his residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Rao tossed old objects into a large bonfire. A colourful rangoli was decorated on the floor next to the bonfire.

The minister wished everyone a happy and prosperous Bhogi.





Largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bhogi marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival, in which old, used household articles are put in a bonfire. Bhogi is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti.

Bonfires are set up at dawn and houses are decorated with rangolis. Cow dung cakes and wooden logs are set on fire, while decorated oxen are taken on rides and dhol and Nadaswaram are played.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

