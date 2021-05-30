Andhra Engineering student gets copyright for unique facial shield 2.0

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): SRM University on Saturday informed that its 3rd-year Mechanical Engineering student P Mohan Aditya was awarded copyright for 'Face Shield for Humans' that he manufactured using biodegradable material.



A release by SRM University said that the facial shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), comes with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from three-ply corrugated cardboard, costing only Rs 15 a piece.

"The innovative features added to it helped him to earn the copyright to his credit," the statement added.

The face shield 2.0 is adjustable and suitable for all head sizes made with firm elastic for comfortable wear without hurting the head.



Meanwhile, State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh appreciated the student's efforts in the Secretariat's premises. In the ceremony, the face shields were distributed among state police officers, paramedics, and other frontline workers deployed in the containment areas.



"With an increasing environmental degradation, we should move to the eco-friendly alternatives to develop products or services. Therefore, I thought to develop the face shields from reusable plastics and cardboard, which are easily degradable," Aditya said.

"After discovering a shortage in the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) globally, an idea struck my mind. Immediately I started researching on developing a piece of standard equipment to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," he further said.

Using the CAD software, Aditya designed the transparent visor of the face shield and manufactured the remaining headband using the CNC machine. The CAD model was used as the input to the CNC machine. Following the design, the CNC machine analyzed and cut the cardboard and transparent sheet accordingly.

P Mohan Aditya's another innovative design on "building block for bed" was applied for copyright on 09-08-2020. The building block for beds is again an innovative work of making beds using reusable materials for COVID 19 patients. He and his team also successfully created an electric bicycle using a 24V 250Watt DC motor powered by a 12V and 12Ah battery in the previous team assignment. (ANI)

