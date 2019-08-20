Andhra: Exchange of fire between security forces, naxals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and naxals near the Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on Monday.

The top naxal leaders escaped from the spot within seconds when police and CRPF raided their hiding place in the forest area.

Police sources said that around 15-18 of East Division Maoist leaders of banned CPI(Maoist) party met at the spot. These included Chalapathi, Aruna, Suresh and Jagan among others.

Police officials said the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained. They added that due to light failure, they can't go inside and will continue search operations today.

The officials have recovered two kit bags, around 10 tiffin box carriers and wire bundles with radio from the spot. (ANI)