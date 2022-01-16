Andhra Family treats future son-in-law with 365 different types of food

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): An Andhra family from Narsapuram in West Godavari district treated their future son-in-law with 365 different types of food on Sunday on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival.

"To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year", said a family member. The couple would reportedly get married after the festival.

Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna are going to marry their son Saikrishna to a gold trader Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi's daughter Kundavi.



As the festival came before the marriage, the bride's grandfather Achanta Govind and grandmother Nagamani arranged a treat for their grandson-in-law. Immediate family members of both bride and the groom participated in this grand pre-wedding reception.



It has also been revealed that 30 different varieties of curries, rice, Pulihora, Biryani, traditional Godavari sweets, hot and cold beverages, biscuits, fruits, cakes were prepared for the event.

The arrangement became a talk of the town in both East and West Godavari districts.

Both the Godavari districts are known for their warm hospitality. They treat the guests with utmost obligingness. (ANI)

