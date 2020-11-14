Andhra farmer trampled to death by elephant in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A 52-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Vizianagaram district on Friday, an official said.

According to the forest range officials, deceased Lakshma Naidu is a resident of Parasurampuram in Komarada mandal. The incident happened when Naidu went to his agricultural field in the wee hours of Friday morning.



District Forest Officers of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have been apprised about the incident. According to the officials, they will soon report to the police to register a First Information Report (FIR).

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Parvatipuram government general hospital for post mortem.

The officials said that after the post mortem report, an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the family of the bereaved. (ANI)

