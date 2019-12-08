Andhra: Fire breaks out at 'Boondi Potu' outside Tirumala's Balaji temple

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A minor fire broke out in 'Boondi Potu', a place where sweets for Prasadam are made, near Lord Balaji's temple in Tirumala here on Sunday.

Fire extinguishing teams were immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames.

"The fire took place in the additional 'potu' room outside the temple. When a worker was pouring ghee from a container in the cooking vessel, the container slipped from his hands and fell on the stove, leading to the fire," said Temple's Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath.

"The flames spread through the blower, leading to dense smoke. The staff immediately responded and dozed off the flames. Nobody is neither injured nor any huge loss of assets incurred," he added.

After this mishap, 20 stoves had stopped working. However, within half an hour time the place was cleaned and the work of making 'boondi' resumed immediately. (ANI)