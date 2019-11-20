Andhra fishermen to get Rs 10,000 during 'no fishing' season

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will launch a welfare scheme on Thursday to provide Rs 10,000 to families of fishermen during 'no fishing' season.

Aimed at helping fisher families overcome the turbulence caused during 'no fishing' season, 'YSR Matsyakara Nestham' will cover fisherman in 18 to 60 age group, the government said on Wednesday.

The scheme will be launched at a program to be held at Mummidivaram village, East Godavari district in the state.

The government has also decided to increase the subsidy amount on diesel from Rs 6.03 to Rs 9.

Earlier, the subsidy was for mechanized and motorized boats only which has now been extended to hunting rafts as well.

A total of 1,32,332 families would be benefited from these schemes, it said.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government has also decided to increase the ex-gratia for the families of fishermen who died in a harness from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Similarly, the government has decided to set up integrated aqua labs in 46 places of the state by spending Rs 56.53 crore to test the quality of water, sand, feed, and seeds for the benefit of aquaculturists.

Moreover, aqua farmers would be provided power at a cost of Rs 1.50 per unit for which the government would allocate Rs 720 crore to benefit 53,550 aqua farmers.

In addition, the government would provide rights to fishermen on canals on lease at a nominal cost, provide inputs at subsidy and release fish lings into the rivers for hatching. (ANI)

