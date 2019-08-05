Andhra: Flood water level recedes in East and West Godavari districts

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The flood water levels in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are gradually receding, said State Disaster Management Authority here on Monday.

The authority in its report also added that the water level in various areas like Chintur, Kunavarm, Polavaram and Dowaleswaram are decreasing.

According to the report, the government has withdrawn the second level warning which was issued in Dowaleswaram. However, the warning may be reimposed in the evening if the water is being released from upper areas of the state.

"There is a chance of attaining the 2nd warning level in next 12 hours, as about 9L C/s of floodwater is released in from Medigedda barrage into the Godavari at 8 pm on August 4," read the report.

On August 3, almost 400 villages have been inundated with water in both the districts following a heavy downpour in the region.

Subsequently, authorities have issued a flood warning in both the districts and evacuated the people residing in low lying areas.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has directed the officials in the flood-affected regions to take respective measures, in both the Godavari districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire fighting teams have been deployed in different parts across the districts. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has appealed to the people residing in the low lying areas to cooperate in the rescue operations. (ANI)

