Andhra FM releases first white paper on state's financial condition

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:35 IST

PM sends two Ministers to urge Cong to cooperate in smooth...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent two Cabinet Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Thawarchand Gehlot to speak to Congress for the smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha despite the fact that the party continued to disrupt the Upper House even today, sources said. Read More