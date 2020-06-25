Andhra: Goods train carrying oil tankers derails, 3 coaches catch fire

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three coaches of a train carrying oil tankers got derailed and caught fire in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the railway officials, the incident took place between Surareddypalem and Tanguturu stations at 12.06 am.

After receiving the report of the incident, officials and technicians of Bitragunta and Vijayawada divisions immediately rushed to the spot.

Due to the accident, four trains were diverted from this route, Railway officials told ANI.

No causality has been reported so far.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)