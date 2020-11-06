Andhra government asks universities to start counselling cells for mental health issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Higher Education department on Thursday asked all the government universities in the state to set up a counselling cell on campus to address mental health issues of students.

As a step towards addressing the psychological impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequential lockdown, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to actively help the students deal with their psychological issues emerging out of financial, career-oriented as well as any other forms of stress which could push them into a pessimistic state.



According to an official release, special chief secretary, Satish Chandra, IAS said, "We have noticed that a lot of students are scared about their future, thinking COVID-19 can damage their chances of being successful. Some of them also carry the baggage of other forms of stress due to the lockdown and the outbreak."

Satish Chandra said that the aim of the initiative is to get the students back on right path.

"Mental health is as important as physical health for a student who aims to do well. Due to the same, as per the directions of the CM, we have undertaken this initiative with the aim of getting such students back to the right path. They need to be told that their careers aren't in danger and that the government and the departments stand with them," he added. (ANI)

