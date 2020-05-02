Andhra government not able to control coronavirus cases: TDP leader

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday alleged that YSRC Party government has not been able to control coronavirus cases in the state and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was misleading people.

In a video message, Patrudu alleged that the "situation is out of hands due to the 'useless activities" of the chief minister.

"YSRCP led Andhra Pradesh government is unable to control coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. The situation is out of hands, now due to the useless activities of CM Reddy. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking out of ignorance on coronavirus and misleading public," said Patrudu.

He alleged that MP Vijayasai Reddy was "blackmailing" the contractors and businessmen for money in the name of the corona fund.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,463 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh including 403 discharged/cured/migrated and 33 deaths. (ANI)

