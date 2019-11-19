Andhra government to reduce number of bars by 40%

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to reduce the number of bars in the state by nearly 40 per cent in a review meeting held at the state secretariat.

According to the state excise minister K Narayana Swami, Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy took the decision to reduce the number of bars in the state, except those in star hotels. The number of liquor shops in the state has already reduced by 20 per cent after the YSRCP government came into power.

The remaining shops will be closed in a phased manner, as the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to total liquor prohibition.

The government has further decided to reduce the timings of serving liquor in bars. Liquor will be supplied from 11 AM to 10 PM in bars, and 11 AM to 11 PM in star hotels.

The government has also decided to increase the cost of liquor, and also directed that non-bailable cases will be filed in the cases of adulteration of liquor, smuggling of liquor or making of country liquor.

The CM has also ordered the officials to draft a bill in this regard to be passed in the next assembly session.

All existing bars will be closed in January next year, and new licenses will be issued on a lottery basis.

At present, there are 798 bars in the state of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

