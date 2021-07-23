Andhra government withdraws plea in SC against HC's stay in Amaravati land case

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday withdrew from Supreme Court its appeal against the state High Court order staying the probe into the alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh government said it will go to the state High Court in the case.

Andhra Pradesh government's standing counsel and Advocate On Record (AOR) Mahfooz Nazki appeared before the Supreme Court in the case.



The Supreme Court also today requested the High Court to decide the matter in four weeks.

The Andhra Pradesh government had constituted an SIT for probe into the alleged irregularities in the land deals during the rule of the TDP government.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in its order in September last year, stayed the state government's order for SIT probe.

It was challenged by the Andhra Pradesh government subsequently before the Supreme Court.

The apex court had earlier vacated the order restraining the media from publishing news regarding the FIR lodged over alleged land irregularities and issued notice to respective parties in the case. (ANI)

