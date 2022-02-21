Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran expresses grief over death of State Cabinet Minister Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed profound shock and sadness over the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology, due to a heart attack while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, said a press release.



Governor Harichandan said it was very sad to know of the demise of Goutham Reddy, who was a young and dynamic Minister with a promising political career lying ahead of him, at such an early age.

The Governor said, "I pray for rest to the soul of Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members." (ANI)

