Andhra Governor, CM express condolences over Suresh Angadi's demise

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed grief over Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi's demise.

The Governor said Angadi, who served as a member of parliament from 2004 and as Minister of State for Railways from 2019 will always be remembered by the people of Karnataka and the nation. He offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.



Andhra CM recalled his recent video conference during the flagging off of Kisan Rail from Ananthapur and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Angadi, who was being treated for novel coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.

"Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is no more. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. He was COVID positive," a senior official of AIIMS said. (ANI)

