Andhra Governor directs State govt to take action in connection with case of SEC reinstatement

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has directed the State government to take the necessary action as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the case of State Election Commissioner reinstatement.

The Governor's office has issued a letter to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in this regard.

Ramesh Kumar met with Governor on July 20, requesting him to direct the state government to follow the high court order and reinstate him as SEC.

The high court has given direction to reinstate Nimmqgadda Ramesh Kumar. However, the state govt approached the Supreme Court. The SC verdict is still pending. (ANI)

