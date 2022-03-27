Andhra Governor expresses anguish over road mishap killing 8 in Chittoor district

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday expressed "deep anguish" and "profound grief" over the bus accident in Chittoor district yesterday night in which eight people were killed while several others sustained injures.

The Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan said that the district officials briefed the Governor that the accident took place when a private bus carrying 63 persons of a marriage party, proceeding from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati, lost control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into a gorge.



Governor Harichandan directed the officials to provide necessary medical treatment to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The accident took place as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

