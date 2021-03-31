Andhra Governor, his wife take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan on Wednesday took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at Raj Bhavan.

The Andhra Governor said he did not feel any pain or adverse effects like fever after taking the vaccine and said it is safe and absolutely necessary to take the vaccine for the health of individuals, family members and society to fight the menace of COVID-19.

He also advised people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior like maintain social distance and wear a mask.

He also lauded the Andhra government's efforts in taking all steps by testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination programmes as per the Centre's guidelines and closely monitoring the situation in the state. (ANI)