Andhra govt allocates surplus water from Krishna River to Saraswathi Power & Industries Pvt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allocated 0.0689 TMC of surplus water from river Krishna to Saraswathi Power and Industries Pvt Ltd for a period of 5 years.

The state government water resources department has released a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

According to the GO, "Permission is accorded for the allocation of 0.0689 TMC of surplus water per annum during the flood time from the Krishna River to Saraswathi Power & Industries Pvt. Ltd., Chennayapalem and Vemavaram villages in Machavaram Mandal, Guntur District for a period of 5 years." (ANI)

