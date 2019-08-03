Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaggan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI)
Andhra: Govt announces flood relief to 32 habitations in Devipatnam Mandal

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday announced flood relief to 32 habitations in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district.
The District Collector requested the government to release essential commodities to all the eligible families in the 32 habitations in the state.
In a government order released on Saturday, the government said, "The District Collector East Godavari has requested the government to release essential commodities to all the eligible families in the 32 habitations of the Devipatnam Mandal, East Godavari District including 25 Kgs of rice, 2 Litres of Kerosene oil, 1 Kg red gram pulses, 1 Litre palm oil, (5) 1 Kg onions and 1 Kg potatoes. He has also informed that the number of inundated villages may increase."
After consideration of the above proposal, the government decided to order for distribution of essential commodities for free of cost to the eligible families. The items for distribution include 25 kgs rice, 2 litres Kerosene oil, 1 kg red gram pulses, 1-litre palm oil and 1 kg onions.
"The Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Ex.Officio Prl. Secretary to Government and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, A.P.State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Vijayawada are requested to take necessary action for distribution of above quantities to the eligible families without any delay," the government order added.
According to the government, the Collectors, East Godavari, and West Godavari District are directed to ensure distribution of essential commodities to the eligible families of 32 habitations located in the Devipatnam Mandal, and also any other villages in any of the other Mandals in East Godavari and West Godavari Districts with adequate publicity about the free distribution to the eligible families. (ANI)

