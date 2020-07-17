Andhra govt announces Rs 15k for final rites of COVID-19 victims

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced financial aid of Rs 15,000 for the final rites of people succumbing to COVID-19.

Katamaneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of the state Health and Family Welfare Department, informed that this decision has been made in the wake of unpleasant incidents reported while performing rites of COVID deceased.

"Many times family members also do not come forward to perform the last rites of the COVID victims. In that case, it has to be done by the municipal and panchayat staff. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, we have taken the decision that an amount of Rs 15,000 will be given from the state. This will go a long way to ensure that everyone's dignity is maintained." Bhaskar told ANI.

He added, "The amount will either be given to the family if they come to claim the body or the municipal staff who conducts the last rites."

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 33,019 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)