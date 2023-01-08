Andhra govt appoints panel to probe stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's meetings

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday appointed a judicial committee to find the reasons behind the Kandukuru and Gunturu stampede that took place at separate public meetings of Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the state assembly N Chandrababu Naidu.

The state government has appointed retired Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice B.Seshasayana Reddy as the Commission of Inquiry to inquire into the December 28 stampede that killed as many as eight workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during Naidu's public meeting in Kandukuru and January 1 stampede in Gunturu killing three people and leaving several others injured.



According to an official notification, the appointed Commission of Inquiry would be responsible for identifying the persons responsible for the stampede. It will also identify if there were any shortcomings in the arrangements or violations in the granted permissions.

It will also inquire about the recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be placed so as to prevent the occurrence of such grave incidents in future.

As per the directions, the Commission is directed to complete its inquiry and submit its report to the State Government within a period of one month from the date of assumption of charge. (ANI)

