Andhra govt approaches SC over Telanagana's 'unjust acts' of denying legitimate share of water

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court against neighbouring state Telangana and the unjust act of its officials for the alleged denial of their 'legitimate share' of water for drinking and irrigation.

The petition said that Andhra Pradesh is constrained to move the Apex Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, to protect the fundamental right of its people, including the right to life of its citizens, drinking, irrigation, water.

It further said that the rights of the people are being 'seriously impaired' and 'infringed on account of unconstitutional, illegal and unjust acts' on the part of Telangana and its officials.

The illegal acts of certain officials of the Telangana government resulted in the deprival of the people of Andhra Pradesh's legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, the petition, a copy of which was accessed by ANI, said.

The petition is being moved by the Andhra government because Telangana is refusing to follow decisions taken in the Apex Council, constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under the 2014 Act, and directions of the Government of India.



More significantly, Telangana is clearly in violation of a binding award, popularly known as the "Bachwat Award" made on May 31, 1976, and expressed provisions of the 2014 Act, whereby Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"This has caused immense hardship for people of State of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project," the petition, filed before the Supreme Court claimed.

In this regard, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 and July 7, seeking his urgent intervention in view of the serious threat to the right to life of tens of millions of citizens of Andhra Pradesh, the petition copy said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has also addressed letters to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on July 1 and July 5. Despite this, the reorganization had taken place in 2014, and the Apex Council having been created in time, the jurisdiction of KRMB Board which was to be declared under Section 87 thereof 2014 Act, has not been notified as yet.

"This has resulted in illegal acts on the part of State of Telangana and its authorities, creating serious Constitutional issues," the petition said. (ANI)

