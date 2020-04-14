Andhra govt contemplates opening 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars to ensure delivery of essentials

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], April 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating to set up approximately 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars to cater to the needs of the public in villages and towns across the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a discussion with government officials on Monday, asked them to work on strengthening cold storage and processing networks in the agriculture sector to support the proposed Janata Bazaars, according to a press release by the CMO.

The officials were asked to identify the spots where the Bazaars could be set up to ensure the delivery of essentials to all households.

"Amidst the pandemic, markets and the Rythu bazaars have been decentralised and those locations can also be used as Janata Bazaars," the CM said.

He also instructed that the minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce should be ensured in the State. (ANI)

