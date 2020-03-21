Andhra govt defers distribution of house site pattas to April 14

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government's programme of distributing house-site pattas for 26.6 lakh poor families in the state has been postponed to April 14 to coincide with Ambedkar Jayanti, the state government announced on Friday.

With the coronavirus outbreak in the country, house site pattas distribution, scheduled for Ugadi March 25, has been postponed to April 14. The decision was made at a review meeting held here on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought details about the ongoing works of house sites and plots. He asked the officials to ensure that there should be a social distance while showing sites to the beneficiaries.

About 26.6 lakh beneficiaries will get house site pattas with a clear title with registration. (ANI)

