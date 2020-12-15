Andhra govt disburses Rs 1,252 cr to 9.48 lakh farmers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,252 crore to 9.48 lakh farmers under insurance claims pertaining to the 2019 season. The list of these 9.48 lakh beneficiaries registered under Dr YSR free crop insurance scheme will be displayed in the Rytu Bharosa Kendras.

The State government had cleared the crop insurance premium of Rs 122.61 crore for 2018-19 Rabi, which was kept pending by the previous Telugu Desam Party government, and the crop insurance claims for that season were paid in June this year.



A total of Rs 596.26 crores was also paid to 5.94 lakh farmers. For Kharif 2019, the State government had paid the farmer's share of Rs 468 crore and its share of Rs 503 crore to the insurance companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said, 'We have always been a pro-farmer state. The schemes we implemented have benefited farmers for the last 18 months and set the best example of how the Government has been taking care of its farmers."

"We have also decided to disburse the claims under 2020 Kharif crop insurance next year in the month of March and April soon after the completion of crop cutting in January and February," he added. (ANI)

