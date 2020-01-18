Andhra govt extends period of 'preventive detention act' for over 3 months

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued an order, empowering the collectors and district magistrates and the commissioners of police in the state to exercise powers of detention under the National Security Act,1980 for up to three months.

The "powers of detention" are already in existence for the past three months and will continue for the next three months.

"The National Security Act,1980 (No.65 of 1980)-Extension of period for empowering all the Collectors and District Magistrates and the Commissioners of Police in of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to exercise powers of detention there under for a further period of three months from January 16, 2020 to April 15, 2020," Nilam Sawhney, Chief Secretary to Government said.

"The Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh has requested that the period of detention powers under sub section (3) of Section 3 may be extended for a further period of three (3) months beyond 15.01.2020, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the said Act," he said.

The decision was taken in regard to the circumstances and conditions prevailing and are likely to prevail within the local limits of the jurisdiction of all the collectors and district magistrates and the commissioners of police in the state.

"If satisfied with respect to any person that with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community, it is necessary so to do, make an order directing that such person be detained within the local limits of their respective jurisdictions, for a further period of three months," the order said.

The order holds importance in wake of the YSRCP government's proposal of three capitals, following which, protests have erupted in several parts of the state, particularly Amravati. (ANI)

