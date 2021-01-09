Andhra govt forms 16-member SIT to probe attacks on temples

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government constituted a 16-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS GV Ashok Kumar to investigate the attacks on temples in the state.

The team will probe all cases and incidents pertaining to temples and desecration of idols which were reported since September 2020 till now.



Director (FSL) will accord top priority to the request of any forensic support by the head of the SIT. Agencies like CID and Intelligence will extend full co-operation to the team.

"SIT will co-ordinate with Superintendents of Police and local personnel and identify the linkages by studying the pattern of the above crimes. Cyber Crimes Police Stations of CID, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam shall extend all possible assistance," according to a memorandum from the office of Director General of Police.

The SIT chief can ask the DGP for any additional personnel or logistical support as and when required. He will monitor and supervise all proceedings in order to file final reports in the jurisdictional court. (ANI)

