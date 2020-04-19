Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Congress party's Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly.

Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central government's announcement of red zones has exposed the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government in the State.

"Andhra Pradesh government is an utter failure in containing the spread of the coronavirus. The Centre released a list of red zones, orange zones or green zones in the country on April 15. The Centre identified 170 districts out of a total of 736 districts in the country as red zone districts, hot spot districts. That is 23.1 per cent of the total."

"In our State, 11 out of 13 districts are identified as red zone districts. That is 84.61 per cent. Out of 28 States in the country, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of red zone districts," added Reddy.

Sharing the data, he said that in UP only 9 out of 75 districts are in the red zone. "That is 12 pc only. In Telangana, there are 8 out of 31 districts in the red zone. That is 25.8 pc. Karnataka 10 pc. Tamil Nadu 56.75 pc. Kerala 42.85 pc. Odisha 2.70 pc," he said.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar also said the Andhra Pradesh government is suppressing facts to hide the positive cases in the State and there is no professional approach to handle COVID-19.

He said: "The Union government has allotted one lakh testing kits to Andhra Pradesh out of five lakh kits imported from South Korea, which is the highest testing kits given to a single State since 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh have been declared as red zone category out of 13 districts." (ANI)

