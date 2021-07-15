Andhra govt increases income limit for issuance of OBC certificate from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced the income limit for issuances of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) certificate from Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 8 lakh per annum.



As per the government order issued on Wednesday, 10 per cent of reservations in admissions into educational institutions and appointments in the posts and services for EWS have been made, as prescribed by the central government.

Meanwhile, the state government has also increased the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) eligibility cap of gross annual family income to Rs 8 lakh.

The order stated, "The persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the benefit of reservation." (ANI)

