Andhra govt issues preliminary damage report on Godavari floods

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Over a lakh food packets and over five lakh water packets have been distributed among flood-affected families in East and West Godavari, the Government of Andhra Pradesh said on Tuesday.
"Due to heavy downpour in the catchment area of Godavari basin and incessant rains in the East and West Godavari district, floodwater discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowaleswaram, inflow: 10,62,488 cusecs, Outflow: 10,62,488 cusecs at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, first-level warning continuing," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said in its report on the deluge.
The government body also said the situation is currently under control, and all necessary measures have been taken by District Collectors.
"Government issued orders to the respective authorities on August 3 for distributing essential commodities, for all eligible families. Per family 25 kg rice, two litres kerosene, a kilogram of red gram pulses, one litre of palm oil, one kilogram of onions, and one kilogram of potatoes, in flood-affected villages of East and West Godavari districts," the report said.
"Out of the total 1,75,226 food packets, 94,370 have been distributed in East Godavari and 80,856 in West Godavari district and out of 5,05,876 water packets, 2,46,750 have been distributed in East Godavari and 2,59,126 packets in West Godavari," the state government said.
According to the report, 18,809 persons have been shifted to 85 relief camps and 85 medical camps were organised in East Godavari district. As many as 133 persons have been shifted to two relief camps in West Godavari District.
Rescue teams and resources involved in the rescue operations included National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service troops, satellite phones, and drone teams.
As many as 90 NDRF officers are deployed in East Godavari while 30 officers are deployed in West Godavari. 157 SDRF officers are deployed in East Godavari and 69 officers are deployed in West Godavari.
Five satellite phones are being used in East Godavari and one in West Godavari. As many as 111 fire service tenders have been deployed in East Godavari and 49 in West Godavari district. One drone team each has been deployed in both the districts.
According to the preliminary damage report, 18 mandals in East Godavari and 22 in West Godavari, 202 villages in East and 218 in West Godavari have been affected due to floods.
Total population affected by the floods in East and West Godavari districts has mounted to 87,350 and 26,047, respectively, the APSDMA said.
According to the report, transportation to 64 villages has been cut off and eight villages submerged in East Godavari district, whereas transportation to 48 villages has been cut off and eight villages are completely submerged in water in West Godavari. A total of 17,737 houses have been inundated by floodwaters in over 24 hours.
On August 5, 450 quintals rice, 190 kilograms of red gram pulses, 1917 litres palm oil, 1917 kilograms of onions and 1908 kilograms of potatoes were distributed among the affected families in East Godavari. In West Godavari, 927.5 quintals rice, 10,100 litres kerosene, 5,050 red gram pulses, 5,050 litres palm oil, 5,050 kilograms of onions, and 5,050 kilograms of potatoes were distributed among the affected families.
A total of 500 roads and buildings have been damaged permanently in the floods, and over one lakh people have been affected due to floods in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, as on Monday.
However, the APSDMA has said floodwater levels in both the districts are gradually receding. It has directed officials in flood-affected regions to take necessary measures.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:35 IST

