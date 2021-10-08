Andhra govt launches 2nd tranche of YSR Aasara to help Self Help Group women

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the second tranche of the distribution of YSR Aasara, a scheme aimed at improving the socioeconomic status of economically challenged Self Help Group (SHG) women in rural and urban areas, at the PVR Boys High School at Ongole in Prakasam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy pointed out the schemes that are helping the SH groups in coming out of debts and "stand on their own feet".

"SH groups that were in the 'A grade' classification plummeted to 'D grade' and 'C grade' classification because their members couldn't pay their debts and interest. Our government's initiatives like YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam, and YSR Cheyutha are helping women from Self Help Groups come out of debt and stand on their own two feet to support themselves and their families," he stated.

Emphasising women empowerment, he said that investing and trusting in women is key to creating a better tomorrow.

As per a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the second tranche of YSR Asara will benefit 78.76 lakh women, in a total of 7.97 lakh SHG, at a financial outlay of Rs 6,439.52 crores.



"The state government will remit the second instalment of Rs 6,439 crores in a span of 10 days from October 7 to October 17," said the release.

"Women in SHG usually are caught in debt where the borrowing and repayment of loans taken to sustain their livelihood, coupled with exorbitant interest rates leave no room for savings," read the release.

"During his padayatra, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to repay the loans of Rs 25,517 crore taken by SHG women by April 11, 2019, in four instalments after coming to power. The State government credited the first instalment of Rs 6,318.76 crore to 78,08,101 SHG women on September 11, 2020," it added.

The release further informed that the state government has taken the necessary steps in all allied sectors of daily life to overall benefit the citizens, empower women and enable them to build a better future.

Notably, last year, the Andhra Pradesh government signed MOUs with giant corporations and banks to enable women to be self-sufficient and transform their lives.

"Besides, Memorandum Of Understandings have been signed this year with multinational companies like Agio-Reliance, Mahindra-Kheyti, Tanager, and Gramena Vikasa Kendram Society to provide women with more business avenues and pave the way for sustainable economic development," said the release. (ANI)

