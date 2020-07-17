Andhra govt makes wearing of face mask at public places mandatory

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government issued an order to make the wearing of face masks compulsory at public places, workplaces and during commute.

Special chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy issued the order directing the district collectors, joint collectors, sub-collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, RDOs, MROs and MPDOs to create awareness regarding the same and take necessary actions accordingly.

"Government after examination of the matter, directs all the District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors, RDOs, MROs and MPDOs to give wide publicity and awareness to the people to inculcate the habit of wearing of Face Cover/Mask compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport for containing the spread of COVID-19," read the order. (ANI)

