Andhra govt orders three-day per week Corona awareness campaigns in state

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In order to increase awareness regarding COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has asked officials to hold corona awareness campaigns in the state for three days every week.

Elaborating on the administration's plan for the three-day week campaigns, Krishna district collector J Nivas said the "No mask No entry" campaign would be observed at all government and private offices, factories and other establishments on Mondays.



"On every Tuesday, 'No Mask No Ride' campaign will be taken up. As part of this, awareness will be created among auto drivers and two-wheeler riders," he said.

Nivas further added that for Wednesdays, 'No Mask No Sale' campaign will be taken. "Under this; public places, shopping malls, temples, function halls, etc will be checked for only 50 per cent occupancy. Shopkeepers will be sensitised about the usage of masks. Implementation of Covid restrictions at such places will be taken care of. Fines will be imposed on violators," he said.

He further informed that the lactating mothers in the district have been vaccinated, and the state government has ordered to provide vaccines to teachers of all government and private schools as schools are to be opened in August. (ANI)

