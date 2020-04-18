Andhra govt politicising COVID-19 situation: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Janasena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Friday alleged Andhra Pradesh government of politicising the COVID-19 situation.

He also targetted the Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly not taking everyone into confidence during the "catastrophe".

Holding a teleconference with party leaders and women wing members, Kalyan said: "In this period of catastrophe, the Andhra Pradesh government has no thought of working on public health and instilling confidence in the society. We are saying from the beginning not to politicise the lockdown situation. However, the state government is resorting to vindictive activities thinking it is as an individual issue."

During the conference, Janasena Party leaders discussed the 'fear' prevailing among the people, the performance of the government and difficulties being faced by small traders, farmers and the daily wage workers.

On this, Kalyan responded that he will soon inform about the "action plan" to be executed in this critical period to resolve the issue of farmers and others.

Meanwhile, Janasena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the leaders in the state are acting slowly and not disclosing actual numbers of corona infected people.

"The state government is not acting in a transparent manner while disclosing the corona cases in districts. They are hiding about COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam to continue some government programmes," he said.

District leaders and women wing members claimed that the corona tests have not been conducted properly in the state and the number of cases may arise.

The leaders also discussed alleged misappropriation of medical equipment, violation of the lockdown rules in Vijayawada, non-payment of Rs 1,000 financial assistance and irregularities in the distribution of groceries through fair price shops. (ANI)