Andhra govt revives State COVID Command and Control Centre

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government has revived the State COVID Command and Control Centre with immediate effect to take necessary steps for COVID-19 management and vaccination in the state on a daily basis.

The State Chief Secretary Adityanath Das issued an an order on Thursday appointing special officers for COVID-19 management and vaccination.

As per the government order, senior IAS officers in the state are assigned specific duties.

Some other officers are deployed for each district, assigned for monitoring and guiding the district administration in taking necessary steps for COVID management and vaccination, said the order.

The order stated, "In view of the increase in Covid cases in states like Maharastra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, it is important that proactive and effective steps be taken by the Andhra Pradesh government too. With the Covid-19 pandemic being dynamic in nature, the State COVID Command and Control Centre was revived to take appropriate measures to handle the evolving situation in the State."



As per the order, Principal secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu has been assigned with the task of monitoring quality food supply and sanitation in Covid hospitals and care centers, while Principal secretary (Covid management and vaccination) M Ravi Chandra will be monitoring primary contact tracing and testing.

IPS officers Abhishek Mohanty, Group Commander (Admin)-Grey Hounds, and Dr. Koya Praveen, SP, Police Transport Organisation, will handle the complaints on private hospitals, particularly for overcharging, said the order.

The order further stated that ten IAS officers of the 2019 batch have been assigned '104' call center duty.

According to the order, the state government has assigned one senior officer to each district and has asked them to report to their allotted districts immediately.

It also instructed them to attend the meeting over a video link chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with all district collectors on Friday. (ANI)

