Andhra govt saved Rs 106 crores in reverse tendering of TIDCO Housing project: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday said that the state government has saved Rs 106 crores in reverse tendering of TIDCO Housing project in the state.

The reverse tendering process for 14,368 housing units in Chittoor, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram districts was held on Thursday.

The minister said, "Earlier, the TDP government had imposed almost Rs 90,000 additional burden on average, on each beneficiary. That itself proves the corruption of the erstwhile TDP government. TDP leaders had looted all 'Pancha Bhutas' (Earth, Water, Power, Air and Sky). They looted a minimum of Rs 300 per square Feet of housing land."

"The reverse tendering will be held for three more housing projects taken up during previous government," he added.

The minister further explained that Naidu's government had taken 33,000 acres from farmers under land pooling, promised construction of world-class capital, however, they could manage to construct only a few buildings that too were completed 55 to 75 per cent only.

Responding to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Amaravati, Satyanarayana said, "The farmers of Amaravati region who were upset with him and they tried to block his tour. We did not misuse police force, Chandrababu had such a habit, not us."

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh's farmers supporting YSRCP government staged a protest and displayed black flags to Chandrababu while he was on his way to Amaravati to inspect the status of various construction works here.

"He is still trying to spread white lies on Amaravati construction. Naidu and his son are speaking like real estate businessmen, not like leaders. Only four building complexes were built however, none of them fully constructed. Can Naidu show even one single building that is 100 per cent completed and ready for occupation?" asked Satyanarayana.

Further, he said: "The former CM told that he had spent Rs 9060 crores for Amaravati, but in fact, only Rs 5674 crores are spent. Singapore companies have withdrawn from Amaravati Development Corporation as we did not oblige their shady agreements with Chandrababu Naidu."

"BR Shetty company had has withdrawn from investing in Amaravati during Naidu's tenure only, as the deals were not agreed upon between them. The TDP had tried to loot the state on the name of Amaravati capital," the minister said. (ANI)

