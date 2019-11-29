Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

The Telugu film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is scheduled to be released on November 29 in Andhra Pradesh along with other states.

In a letter, state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the title and the poster suggest that there is a confrontation between two castes and two trailers of the said film were released earlier to build up tempo and the teasers have raised much commotion.

"We request you to direct the concerned production house to change the title as it has caste-based overtures and civil society with social responsibility cannot accept such a title that has a direct reference to two castes," Reddy said.

Stating that title of the film is not acceptable, the government said: "Without going into the details of the film, the storyline, content, and narrative, we firmly believe that such a title is not acceptable and it should be changed in the better interest of the society."

T Sridhar and T Naresh Kumar are producers of the film which is coming up under the banner Tiger Company Production and Ajay Mysore Production. (ANI)

